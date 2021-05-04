Redbirds return to Autozone Park Tuesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in almost two years, baseball is returning to AutoZone Park. Opening Day for the Memphis Redbirds is Tuesday night against the Durham Bulls.
They are the Tampa Bay Ray’s triple-A affiliate.
It’s the first time many players on the roster will play in a meaningful game in almost 600 days. With no minor league season last year, they were left with either playing with nonaffiliated clubs, or not at all.
Redbirds Manager and Memphis Native Ben Johnson says this year’s team appears to have talent, but it’ll be a young group.
Johnson says, so far, he likes the energy and intensity they’ve shown leading up to opening night.
