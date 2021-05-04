SCHD reports first daily COVID-19 case increase below 100 in weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported the first daily COVID-19 case increase below 100 after 27 consecutive days of triple-digit reports.
SCHD reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 with one additional death within the last 24 hours.
The county has seen more than nearly 96,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and the death toll has reached 1,620.
The Shelby County Health Department says over 220,000 people are now fully vaccinated across the county and the number continues to grow each day.
There has been a total of 316,062 vaccines administered, over 95,300 people have received at least one dose and another 220,727 are fully vaccinated.
Vaccines are available to anyone 16 and older in Shelby County. You can visit the City of Memphis’ website, https://covid19.memphistn.gov/, for vaccine locations and appointment information.
