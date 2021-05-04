Several homes hit by bullets in Watkins and N. Parkway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chief Davis will have plenty to tackle including fighting violent crime in Memphis.
Police are investigating a shooting near Crosstown that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.
Witnesses near North Watkins and Tutwiler say the gunfire sounded like fireworks when people in two vehicles started shooting at each other.
The victim who got caught in the crossfire is expected to be okay, police told WMC Action News 5.
Unfortunately, neighbors are now left to deal with bullet holes in their property as police search for the suspects.
