Several rounds of thunderstorms expected today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain is moving through the Mid-South this morning. Gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible. Some storms could result in flash flooding today. We will dry out for a few hours late morning, but more rain is expected late afternoon into this evening. Storms tonight could be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Rain should mostly be east of here after 9 pm. High temperatures this afternoon will be around 80 degrees and low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 70%. High: 78 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 70% before 9 pm. Low: 55 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: The rest of the week looks nice with temperatures and humidity dropping behind the cold front. We will have sunshine on Wednesday with highs dropping into the lower 70s. It will be partly cloudy with highs also in the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday.
NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will warm up for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s both days. There is a slight chance of for a few showers and storms on Saturday night into Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day Sunday and it will be cloudy.
