Several rounds of thunderstorms expected today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain is moving through the Mid-South this morning. Gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible. Some storms could result in flash flooding today. We will dry out for a few hours late morning, but more rain is expected late afternoon into this evening. Storms tonight could be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Rain should mostly be east of here after 9 pm. High temperatures this afternoon will be around 80 degrees and low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s tonight.