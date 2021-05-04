Shelby County to end mask mandate and release new health directive with recommendations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s mask mandate and health directive are set to end next week.
Shelby County Health Officer Bruce Randolph confirmed that county officials plan to have the current restrictions primarily as recommendations instead of requirements.
This comes after Governor Bill Lee said he talked directly with Mayor Lee Harris about getting rid of the business restrictions and mask mandate by Memorial Day.
The next health directive is set to be released go into effect May 13.
