5 Star Stories: Senatobia, Mississippi, a thriving and growing community

”I mean, even despite this pandemic and we were able to sell seven buildings in our downtown,” Sowell said. “Our historic downtown for a while was just kind of vacant and it was a ghost town, and all these families have now invested in our community and invested in downtown and they saw the potential and I really feel like we are on the upward trajectory. People are fixing up their buildings, people are investing in these old historic buildings that require some work, but they’re putting the work in. We have new boutiques, new coffee shops, and new ice cream parlors. We have all kinds of new things happening in downtown.”