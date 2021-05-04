Tickets on sale for Bluff City Balloon Jamboree

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An event like no other is coming to the Bluff City and tickets are now on sale.
Alston Construction is presenting the first Bluff City Balloon Jamboree.
The event will be located in Collierville on June 19 and 20.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-14 and free for children under three.
Tickets must be purchased online at the Bluff City Balloon Jamboree’s website starting Tuesday, May 4th.
You can’t purchase tickets at the gate.
Toni Durham, owner of Durham Events and Bluff City Balloons, said, “As an owner and operator of a hot-air balloon company here in the Mid-South, I’ve been to and participated in balloon festivals all over the country and we wanted to be able to host an event here in our hometown.”
Dozens of hot air balloons will launch from Collierville and soar through the skies with special guests featuring the Darth Vader, Yoda, and Elvis Tribute Balloon.
“Attendees can participate in carnival rides, shop a variety of arts and crafts vendors, enjoy food from a wide selection of food trucks and food vendors, listen to entertainment by top name local bands, experience a tethered ride (additional fees apply and weather permitting) and experience a spectacular balloon glow in the evening,” the release stated.
