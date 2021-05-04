Overnight storms topple trees, knock out power to thousands

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Overnight storms knocked down trees and powerlines from one side of Region 8 to the other.
One of the hardest-hit areas was Walnut Ridge where city officials reported some damage to buildings, including reports of windows blown out of the Walmart store.
Barton’s of Walnut Ridge also suffered structural damage.
Despite the damage, city leaders said no one was hurt.
The storm also knocked out power to hundreds of the town’s residents.
As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, City Water Works crews were installing generators at the primary wastewater stations to keep as many of the town’s sewers working as possible.
In Paragould, the winds flipped over an unoccupied mobile home.
Meanwhile, city workers were busy cleaning up downed trees and power lines along Mockingbird Lane.
Entergy Arkansas reported the storms knocked out power to more than 60,000 customers.
After moving through Arkansas, the storms passed into Missouri, packing 60 mile per hour winds. In Kennett, a viewer reported numerous trees down in the area.
