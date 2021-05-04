Video: Fistfight leads to shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating after a physical fight turned into a shooting at a store on Lamar.
Around midnight on May 1, several people got into a fistfight at a store in the 3600 block of Lamar, according to police.
After the fight ended, a group of men followed and pointed guns at one man who was walking to his car.
Police say that’s when one of the suspects in the group ran to the edge of the street and fired several shots at the man in the car.
No arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
