Best Life: Surgery preserving patients’ hips, reducing replacements

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- May is Arthritis Awareness month and hip dysplasia is one of the leading causes of hip arthritis. Hip dysplasia is a condition where the ball and socket joint of the hip does not properly form in utero or throughout childhood. Currently every newborn in the U.S. is examined for hip dysplasia, but if not properly diagnosed and treated, hip problems can arise years or even decades later. Ivanhoe has details on how doctors are preserving patients’ hips and reducing their need for a later hip replacement.