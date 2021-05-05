Chris Moore named as President of the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday, AutoZone announced its newest president for the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Chris Moore, who has co-chaired the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic for 27 consecutive years, has been elected as president of the 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Festival Association.
“One of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s key missions is to showcase Memphis to the rest of the world through the various year-round community events conducted by the Association,” said Moore. “It’s an honor and privilege to serve as the 2021 President, as the AutoZone Liberty Bowl shines a positive light on Memphis and continues to share the life-saving message of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through our events during the year.”
Moore is a longtime board member and has spearheaded the annual golf tournament, which has contributed more than $3.5 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“Chris has been a strong supporter and advocate of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and all our activities for nearly three decades. We’re excited about the enthusiasm and dedication Chris brings to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Festival Association,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
In addition to Chris Moore, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Festival Association also elected the following individuals as officers for 2021:
- Chairman, Bill Giles
- Vice President, David Boston
- Secretary, Hugh Mallory
- Treasurer, Becky Dinstuhl
To purchase tickets to the 2021 AutoZone Liberty call (901) 795-7700 or visit online at www.AutoZoneLibertyBowl.org.
