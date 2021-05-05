Cooler, drier weather moves in behind the cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After yesterday’s rain with a cold front, it is finally dry this morning. Although clouds are still lingering, they will gradually clear from west to east over the next few hours. Temperatures are in the 50s this morning, but will increase to the lower 70s this afternoon. It ill also be breezy with north winds up to 15 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight.