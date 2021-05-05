Cooler, drier weather moves in behind the cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After yesterday’s rain with a cold front, it is finally dry this morning. Although clouds are still lingering, they will gradually clear from west to east over the next few hours. Temperatures are in the 50s this morning, but will increase to the lower 70s this afternoon. It ill also be breezy with north winds up to 15 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 72 degrees. Winds: North 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 52 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will start off with clouds early and then we will see some sun in the afternoon. There may be an isolated shower on Thursday afternoon and evening, but most of the area will stay dry. Friday will be dry with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 70s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s that night.
NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will warm up for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s both days. There is a slight chance of for a few showers on Saturday night into Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day Sunday and it will be cloudy.
NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for showers at the start of next week and temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.
