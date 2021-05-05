FIRST ALERT: New data now shows a threat of storms Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure made for a great day today, but a cold front brings the chance of a few strong to severe storms to the Mid-South tomorrow afternoon.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a calm wind and overnight lows near 50.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy along with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChilderWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.