Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis hosts Drive-In Movie Night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the midst of a pandemic, the Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis is bringing excitement to the city with a family-friendly event.
The nonprofit will host its first drive-thru movie night, featuring Adolpho Shabbadoo Quiones and Michael Shrimp Chambers on May 14 at 6:30 p.m.
The fundraiser is for the brand new Hero Empowerment Center, created to reduce crime and violence in the city of Memphis.
“We cannot afford for our youth to die from a pandemic of the body and a pandemic that is killing hope,” said LaDell Beamon.
Tickets are $25 per vehicle and can be purchased on EventBrite.com.
There will be food trucks, and much more, the release stated.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.