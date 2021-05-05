Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis hosts Drive-In Movie Night

Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis hosts Drive-In Movie Night
Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis hosts a drive-in movie night. (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 5, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 2:49 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the midst of a pandemic, the Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis is bringing excitement to the city with a family-friendly event.

The nonprofit will host its first drive-thru movie night, featuring Adolpho Shabbadoo Quiones and Michael Shrimp Chambers on May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The fundraiser is for the brand new Hero Empowerment Center, created to reduce crime and violence in the city of Memphis.

“We cannot afford for our youth to die from a pandemic of the body and a pandemic that is killing hope,” said LaDell Beamon.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle and can be purchased on EventBrite.com.

There will be food trucks, and much more, the release stated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.