Insurance agency explains how to make sure your home is covered for severe weather

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With the severe weather we just faced, you may be wondering if your home’s storm damage is covered by insurance. An insurance agency explains the best way to make a claim.
Block Insurance says that each case is unique. If you have a question about your policy, it’s best to sit down with your agent at least once a year to know your coverage.
“Anytime, anybody has a claim they’ve had damage, the first thing they should do, they should report directly to their agent. Let them know there’s been some type of loss,” said agent Andy Runyan.
A common question they receive is, “Is there a difference between tornado and wind damage and what is covered?”
Runyan says both are typically covered.
“The way that those are listed on policies is just ‘as wind’ so if you have damage from straight-line wind or damage due to a tornado, there should be no differentiation between those two on a policy as far as an exclusion or coverage goes,” said Runyan.
If damage is caused by a falling object, the claim could be a little more complex.
“If you have a tree that’s fallen because of wind or because of age, you can have a situation where if you didn’t care for that tree, that maybe you don’t have coverage,” said Runyan.
If you lucked out this go-around, prepare for the next storm by evaluating your coverage.
“Discuss how much coverage you have on your home. Lumber prices are crazy right now. Some people are massively underinsured and need to requote that and adjust that cost,” said Runyan.
You may want to consider additional coverage for other natural disasters.
“Look at your exposure and make sure you know exactly what is covered and what’s excluded in your homeowner’s policy. An earthquake is a great example,” said Runyan. “We live on a fault line. Earthquake loss is not covered on your average homeowner’s policy.”
