Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler discuss the return of World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is so close you can almost taste it!
After a year off, the sweet smell of smoked meats will take over Tom Lee Park May 12 through 15.
WMC’s Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler got together at the Digital Desk to talk about the contest’s return and a few things that are different this year because of COVID-19.
Watch their interview above or on our streaming apps.
Check out Jennifer’s story -- Memphis in May: 5 things to know about the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest -- and read more of her stories at commercialappeal.com/food.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.