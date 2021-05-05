Less than 13K vaccine doses administered in Shelby County in last week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County added 106 more cases of COVID-19 to its total Wednesday and three more deaths.
So far, the county has reported 96,050 cases and 1,623 deaths.
There are currently 1,574 active cases, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
Data shows 317,549 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Shelby County with 223,338 now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is to vaccinate 700,000 residents.
Demand for the vaccine is still waning. Only 12,673 doses were administered across the county in the last seven days. In comparison, nearly 32,000 doses were administered during the same week last month.
The county is considering dropping its remaining COVID-19 restrictions and making them and the mask mandate recommendations. A new health directive is expected next week.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.