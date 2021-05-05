Man in jail after following, shooting inside ex-girlfriend’s car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man is in custody after shooting at a couple on the interstate Wednesday.
According to officials, 22-year-old Marquavis Watson followed his ex-girlfriend, Teresa Cowan and her boyfriend from 201 Poplar to Interstate-40 and Danny Thomas.
Cowan said Watson sped past them and fired a single shot into her vehicle with her boyfriend on the passenger side.
She lost control of the car and hit a guard rail and concrete wall on the opposite side of traffic, the affidavit stated.
Police said Cowan’s boyfriend was ejected from the car and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Watson is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.