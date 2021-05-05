Stolen Rolls Royce from Ga. crashes following 177 mph THP chase

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A car chase ended in Marion County, Tennessee Tuesday with two suspects taken into custody.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a BOLO from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) that its troopers with in pursuit of a stolen Rolls Royce from Georgia.
A sergeant with THP observed the stolen car speeding at 177 mph on I-24 westbound in Marion County. The stolen car passed a Porsche 944, causing the driver of the Porsche to crash into the back of the Rolls Royce.
Both cars pulled to the shoulder of I-24 where two males got out of the Rolls Royce and attempted to carjack the driver of the Porsche. During the altercation, a semi-automatic pistol was presented by one of the suspects.
The THP sergeant pulled in behind the cars and observed one man with his clothes partially torn yelling for help. The sergeant brought the man to safety behind his patrol vehicle. The sergeant then recovered a loaded Glock 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol that had been dropped in the Porsche during the altercation.
The driver of the Rolls Royce, 20-year-old Tyler Long of Jackson, Tennessee, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Jackson were taken into custody and transported to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
