Sunshine this afternoon but a quick hit of rain possible Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect sunshine with just a few clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be light.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a round of quick moving showers and storms in the afternoon along a cold front. There may be some higher wind gusts along the line. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday night looks clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will warm up for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s both days. There could be a few showers Saturday, but rain or storms more likely Saturday night into Sunday. Showers or storms may linger into early next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.