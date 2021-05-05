Tennessee governor: Time for sporting events to return to full capacity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says it’s time sporting events return to full capacity.
Lee appeared on Fox Sports Radio Wednesday morning telling listeners Tennessee will not require vaccinations to attend sporting events.
The governor followed his appearance with a tweet saying, “It’s time. Indoor and outdoor sporting events should happen without caps on attendance or arbitrary measures.”
Lee issued an executive order late last month lifting all remaining COVID-19 mandates in 89 of the state’s 95 counties. He also reached out to the other six counties with metro health departments, asking mayors to end their remaining restrictions by the end of May.
Many sports arenas and ball fields are still at limited capacity.
In Memphis, FedExForum is currently allowing 20-percent capacity or about 3,500 fans, and only 3,000 fans are allowed at AutoZone Park right now.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.