Child Advocacy Centers team up with actor, activist, and survivor Terry Crews

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Child Advocacy Center, along with 11 other leading child advocacy centers across the county, is hosting an inspiring national event.
Tune in online to Uniting Against Child Abuse: A National Conversation featuring Everybody Hates Chris star and child abuse survivor Terry Crews on May 6 at 12:00 p.m.,
There will also be cameos by the team at the Memphis Child Advocacy Center, the release stated.
Terry Crews said, “There will be obstacles to overcome, and I want to help people through them by sharing my story. We need to always, always protect the little ones out there. We have the chance to prevent child abuse if we do it together.”
The event is hosted by Sasha Joseph Neulinger and includes performances by Ashley-Lauren Elrod and The 5 Browns.
Event registration is $25.
Virginia Stallworth, executive director of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center, stated, “Child abuse is a longstanding problem both locally and nationwide. Uniting Against Child Abuse: A National Conversation spotlights how the child advocacy center approach is a powerful solution.”
More information and the link to register can be found at https://www.memphiscac.org/events/uniting-against-child-abuse-a-national-conversation/.
