73-year-old woman found shot to death at home in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Police in Arkansas say a woman was found shot to death at home Wednesday morning in Helena-West Helena.
According to the police department, a 73-year-old woman was found dead outside her home around 8:15 a.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds.
Police believe the woman was targeted. Investigators haven’t released any information about a suspect or suspects nor have they identified the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
