73-year-old woman found shot to death at home in Helena-West Helena

73-year-old woman found shot to death at home in Helena-West Helena
Police Line Do Not Cross (Source: WVUE)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 5, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 9:54 AM

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Police in Arkansas say a woman was found shot to death at home Wednesday morning in Helena-West Helena.

According to the police department, a 73-year-old woman was found dead outside her home around 8:15 a.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe the woman was targeted. Investigators haven’t released any information about a suspect or suspects nor have they identified the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.