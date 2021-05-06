Brady White to tryout with Titans minicamp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NFL Tennessee Titans are going to take a hard look at former University of Memphis quarterback, Brady White.
White, an undrafted free agent told Go Tigers 24/7 he’s invited to the Titans rookie minicamp.
He owns just about all of the quarterback marks at Memphis.
He threw for more than 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns and is the all-time most awarded quarterback in Tigers history.
White helped lead the Tigers to two straight AAC championship games, winning the league title and a Cotton Bowl Berth in 2019, and had an 8-3 record in his final season last year with a win in the Montgomery Bowl where he was named most valuable player.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.