Customers left empty-handed after Germantown Dry Cleaners move

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - This is a strange story.
A man contacted WMC Action News 5 about a dry cleaner who he thought had closed without telling anyone.
WMC looked into it and found out what really happened.
“I pulled in there and it was closed,” said David Drew.
Drew didn’t know what to think when he pulled up at the dry cleaner on Germantown Parkway where Sparkle Cleaners used to be.
He said he left his clothes to be dry cleaned.
“They did a pretty good job,” he said.
Upon arrival, he found an empty space and the sign removed.
There is no sign of a business and wires are sticking out of the building where the sign used to be.
“I couldn’t find them anywhere,” he said. The phones were all disconnected.”
After talking with another dry cleaning business WMC found where Sparkle cleaners moved to, just down the road.
It is now Discount Cleaners.
Employee Madison Vazquez told me customers were notified.
“We have informed customers for the past two to three weeks,” said Madison Vazquez, Discount Cleaners Employee. We told and called customers about letting them know we are moving our location. We left an address on a message and we met them know.”
Drew did admit that he left his cleaning three weeks ago.
A new business is moving into this space and may have recently removed the sign because remnants of tape are still on the glass.
Drew said he had a voicemail but didn’t listen to it.
He now has his clothes.
Vazquez says customers who have not picked up their clothes have been contacted a second time, and the clothes are all at Discount Cleaners location.
Attorney Kevin Snider says businesses that do close abruptly have protocols that should be followed.
“Normally when a business closes abruptly whether it’s a dry cleaners, you see it occasionally with car repair facilities, they will provide notice yo all of their customers when they can pick up their property,” Snider said.
Snider says if that doesn’t happen the next step for a customer is to file a lawsuit, a replevin which means a person’s right to personal property.
“Basically what it’s called is a replevin action to receive your property because certainly under no circumstances are the entitled to keep it,” he said.
Snider said if a business closes abruptly, leaving a customer with no way to get your property and you do file a lawsuit win, the business would have to pay the cost of the lawsuit.
So, he says it would be in the best interest of the business to give you your property.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.