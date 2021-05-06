DA clears officers in deadly 2019 Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis police officers have been cleared of any charges after killing a man holding a gun in December 2019.
District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced the decision Thursday afternoon and released body camera video from the officers involved.
The officers were investigating a prowler on Hallbrook Street in Frayser when they heard a woman screaming while holding a baby. Officers encountered 35-year-old Antonio Smith, Jr. seen holding a large board in one hand and what turned out to be a replica pistol in his other hand.
Officers yelled at Smith to drop the weapon and shot him in the chest when he raised the replica pistol at one of the officers.
