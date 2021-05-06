Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party May 27-31

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your favorite Disney characters are coming back to the Mid-South-- on ice!
Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party at the Landers Center in Southaven May 27 through 31.
This production features figure skating, acrobatics and aerial artistry to bring to life the stories of Frozen, Coco, Moana, Toy Story and more!
In compliance with federal, state and local COVID-19 health standards, pod seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while social distancing from other groups that are also in attendance.
Seating will also be limited.
Face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and older except when eating or drinking in their seats.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online at www.disneyonice.com.
