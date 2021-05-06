Dog set fire in Mississippi reaches recovery milestone

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A dog who was found with burns covering most of his face has reached a major recovery milestone.
According to the Tunica Humane Society, skin grafts have been applied to Buddy’s entire face.
Doctors at Mississippi State University believe that Buddy will be able to see when the bandages are removed. Investigators say a child confessed to the crime, but due to Mississippi law, no criminal charges can be filed against juveniles under 12.
