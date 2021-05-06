FedEx delivering critical COVID-19 aid to India

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Express is working with organizations around the world to deliver critical medical supplies to India.
Currently, India is facing the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, setting a daily record for cases Thursday.
FedEx will transport more than 25,000 oxygen concentrators and converters from China to India. India has a very important meaning for the Memphis-based company.
“FedEx has more than 7,000 team members in India. So, we have a large workforce there. It is a very important market. We fly multiple aircraft a day into India, into three different cities. So, it is a very important country to us, said Jenny Robertson, FedEx’s senior vice president of marketing and communications.
On Saturday, 265,000 KN95 masks will be shipped from New Jersey to Mumbai, India.
