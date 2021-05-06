A few storms possible this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cool this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will mix in with sunshine today and it will be dry through the early afternoon. A weak front will push through after 3 pm and rain will continue through at least 8 pm. A few storms could be strong with gusts of wind up to 40 mph and small hail. It will be dry with clearing tonight and low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 40%. High: 74 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 20% before 9 pm. Low: 49 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Friday will be dry with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 70s. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s that night. Showers will arrive after 8 pm on Friday night and could linger into early Saturday.
THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will warm up for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s both days. There is a slight chance of for a few showers on Saturday morning, but the rest of the day looks mostly dry. Scattered showers and storms will be likely throughout the day Sunday, which may impact Mother’s Day plans.
NEXT WEEK: There will also be a chance for showers at the start of next week and temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.