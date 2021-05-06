A few storms possible this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cool this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will mix in with sunshine today and it will be dry through the early afternoon. A weak front will push through after 3 pm and rain will continue through at least 8 pm. A few storms could be strong with gusts of wind up to 40 mph and small hail. It will be dry with clearing tonight and low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.