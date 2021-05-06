WATCH LIVE: Slight risk of severe storms for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front is moving south this afternoon and will move through the WMC Action News 5 coverage area bringing rain and a few strong to severe storms to parts of the Mid-South.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms over much of west Tennessee and northeast Arkansas. The main concern with this system is the threat of damaging wind and hail. Heavy rain will also be possible in some areas.
The National Weather Service has also place a Severe Thunderstorm Watch over much of the area until 6 p.m. A watch means that severe storms are possible. The watch does not include Memphis and Shelby County, but the possibly of strong to severe storms in the Memphis Metro cannot be ruled out.
Everyone in the Mid-South should stay weather aware . If you have a weather radio make sure it is ON and the volume is UP in the event of any warnings or advisories being issued.
3:03 p.m. -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Poinsett, southwestern Mississippi and northeastern Crittenden counties in Arkansas and central Tipton, southwestern Lauderdale and northwestern Shelby counties in Tennessee until 3:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm was located near Dyes moving southeast at 40 mph with radar-indicated 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
3 p.m. -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued for parts of northeast Arkansas and west Tennessee until 6 p.m.
