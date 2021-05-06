Grizzlies get much needed win at Minnesota

MINNESOTA. (WMC) - It was a fight to the finish for the 8th spot in the NBA Western Conference.
Wednesday night the Memphis Grizzlies duked it out at Minnesota with the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, all within two games of each other and eight games left to play in the regular season.
The Timberwolves, who’ve won only 20 games this season, are 6-4 in their last 10, while the Grizzlies are opposite at 4-6.
Kyle Anderson cans the 3 off the valanciunas save to put Memphis up seven early.
That’s 20 points for slo mo on the night.
Grizzlies built a 10 point lead, the no lead is safe against the Timberwolves, who’ve rallied back from several 20 point deficits this season.
The chief architect of the comeback was Georgia rookie Anthony Edwards.
On fire doesn’t quit fit his game with 42 points on 17 of 22 from the floor, including 8 of 9 from downtown.
Timberwolves go up 5 in the third, but this time, the grizzlies battle back.
