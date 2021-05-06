LeMoyne-Owen College makes history with three valedictorians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in the school’s history, there are three valedictorians for the graduating class at LeMoyne Owen College.
“It was really uplifting and really exciting to see that we would all share the stage together,” said Sainna Christian, one of the three valedictorians.
The three women earned 4.0 GPAs during their time at LeMoyne Owen, and they’ve come from different walks of life.
Sainna Christian is from Jamaica. She’s a Business Administration major and the Student Government President.
“I think when you genuinely start to do something that you have a passion for, and you can see exactly how you will enjoy doing this into the foreseeable future, it makes things better,” Christian said.
After graduation, she’s moving to New York to work on Wall Street.
Aura Lopez is an elementary education major from Colombia with a concentration in math. She plans to teach after graduation.
“I am really, really happy that we three are going to be in this stage and we are going to get to give a speech. . It’s going to be really nice,” said Lopez.
Avianne Robinson is a biology major from Memphis. She was crowned Miss LeMoyne Owen College and plans to attend medical school after graduation.
“It’s really nice to share with people that you know are good people,” Robinson said.
Through their different journeys and challenges of attending school in a pandemic, they’ve all overcome life’s obstacles and will sit on the Orpheum stage Saturday to address their graduating class.
“The fact that we’re all different majors, all completely different disciplines. It really shows the range of an LOC student to have so many of us from so many different areas. I felt really proud,” Robinson said.
The women say they hope their journeys will help other young ladies realize that anything is possible.
“Regardless of your background and skin, color, religion, family environment, any history that you have, regardless, all of that, we all are capable of doing it,” said Lopez.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.