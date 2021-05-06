Memphis health leaders discuss solutions to youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Children’s Mental Health Week.
Thursday, health leaders took this opportunity to have a conversation around youth violence and the impacts of it.
Memphis police say in 2020, 38 children died and 30 of them were murdered. In 2021, 10 children have died due to violence so far.
The most recent is a 16-year-old who was shot and killed over the weekend.
“It’s sad to see him not a part of our community anymore and he can’t continue on the great path he was in, which was to go to college and have any college he wanted,” said Larry Thomas, a former middle school principal.
“What are we going to do in this community to help our kids have a safer environment where they don’t have to rely on gangs and violence for their protection?” asked Dr. Altha Stewart, community health engagement associate dean at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC).
UTHSC, LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, and Wake-Up Youth Foundation leaders had a virtual discussion on what they can do to flip the script when it comes to youth violence, and acknowledged it can’t be done without law enforcement.
“We’re going to have to reconcile this relationship that the community, specifically the black community, has with the police and legal system,” said Dr. Stewart.
Stewart also said the new police chief will have to implement prevention programs for youth.
Dr. Regan Williams, medical director of Trauma Services at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, said they are working on implementing a hospital-based violence intervention program.
“Stopping the retaliation that’s happening outside the walls of our hospital while the patient is within the hospital and then providing them with the services they need to get back into school, to have safe housing, to mentally cope with what happened to them,” Williams said.
Williams said they are working with the city to fund the program and hopes it launches in the next three to six months. She also said Regional One is redeveloping its own violence intervention program.
