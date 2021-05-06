171 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported 171 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and five more deaths.
There have been 96,221 cases and 16,28 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
According to the health department, there are 1,582 active cases currently in Shelby County.
More than 226,000 people are now considered fully vaccinated, and 319,000 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Shelby County’s goal is to vaccinate 700,000 people.
The Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force is holding a briefing at noon where they’ll likely discuss making the remaining COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandate recommendations. A new health directive is expected next week.
