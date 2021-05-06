Memphis women’s basketball coach brings in two transfers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new University of Memphis women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather is busy building up her first roster as the tiger’s bench boss.
She’s bringing in two of her former players, who are transferring from her former team at Wright State.
Senior center, Tyler Frierson is from Long Beach, California.
He was Wright State’s third-leading scorer at 8ppg as well as the top rebounder 7.8 and shot-blocker with 1.1.
The 6-4 player also led Wright State in field goal percentage (55.4 percent) .
She is coming to play for Memphis after making the horizon league’s all-defensive team the past two seasons.
Emani Jefferson transfers as a 5′6″ point guard from Florida who was Wright State’s second-leading scorer 8.3 and second in assists 1.5.
Both players were key contributors to Wright State’s run to the NCAA tournament, and first round upset win over Arkansas last season.
