SCHD optimistic about falling numbers of virus-susceptible residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a promising tone from health leaders at Thursday’s Memphis Shelby County Joint COVID-19 Task Force briefing.
Health leaders said this is the best point Shelby County has been in since the start of the pandemic.
They said 14 months ago, almost a million people here were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, that number is down to about 300,000.
“Let’s just take a moment and think about what all we have achieved,” David Sweat, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) deputy director. “Fourteen months ago, we had a brand new virus land in our community we were all susceptible to.”
With heard immunity still the goal, and vaccination numbers not taking off like some would hope, Shelby County health leaders said there are still some promising statistics coming from the vaccine campaign.
At the start of this pandemic and without a vaccine, everyone was susceptible to COVID-19, and since then there have been more than 96,000 cases and 1,628 deaths. With the number of people with a vaccine, and those who have antibodies from a prior infection, two thirds of the population is now more protected and 300,000 people remain susceptible to get the virus.
“That’s the smallest numbers it’s ever been,” Sweat said.
Less than 13,000 vaccines were administered last week, but still, more than 70 percent of those 65 and older are vaccinated and around 60 percent of those 55 to 64. The youngest group, those 16 to 24, is nearing 20 percent vaccinated.
With more adults being vaccinated, Sweat said the virus is infecting those it can, so pediatric cases are making up more of the recent total cases. Over the last 30 days, 18 percent of cases have been in children.
It’s a statistic making vaccine distributors even more eager for approval for vaccines for those 12 to 15 years old, which Pfizer is currently seeking.
“That adds about another 50,000 people to be vaccinated,” City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen said.
There are also more reports of uptake in the zip codes with the least vaccine penetration.
“We used to have nine zip codes in the lowest level of vaccine uptake. We’re down to three now,” Sweat said.
In all, nearly 320,000 people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine in Shelby County. That is 45 percent of the eligible population.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.