Second gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, visiting Memphis today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Douglas Emhoff, husband to Vice President Kamala Harris, is visiting Memphis Thursday.
Emhoff and and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will stop in the Bluff City as part of President Joe Biden’s “Getting America Back on Track” tour.
The tour is aimed at rallying support for the president’s economic recovery plan.
Emhoff will tour a Jobs Corps Center and participate in a listening session to discuss the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.
