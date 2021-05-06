Storms will impact the Mid-South this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to some clouds by late afternoon. A weak front will push through between 2-7 PM with isolated showers or storms. A few storms could be strong with gusts of wind up to 40 to 50 mph in some locations and small hail. The rain and storms will move out by sunset. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.