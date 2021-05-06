Storms will impact the Mid-South this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to some clouds by late afternoon. A weak front will push through between 2-7 PM with isolated showers or storms. A few storms could be strong with gusts of wind up to 40 to 50 mph in some locations and small hail. The rain and storms will move out by sunset. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be west at 5 mph. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s Friday night with increasing clouds and a couple of showers late.
THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will warm up with highs in the mid to upper 70s both days. There is a slight chance of for a few showers Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be likely throughout the day Sunday, which may impact Mother’s Day plans.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers are possible Monday through Wednesday, but some areas may stay dry. Highs will be in the lowe 70s. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
Twitter: @DentonWx
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.