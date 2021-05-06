Study suggests health issues not being addressed in women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Taking time to visit the doctor is important, but many women may not be getting the help they need even when they do go to a doctor’s office.
For the last year, COVID-19 has been top-of-mind at most doctor’s visits, but a national study shows that women may not be addressing issues that could be affecting them the most.
“We need more information on women so that we can educate them appropriately,” said Dr. Andrea Klemes, chief medical officer of MDVIP, a medical advisory board.
In the national survey, MDVIP conducted, 94 percent of women failed a quiz about the greatest health risks they actually face.
“We asked, ‘What worries you the most?’ They said cancer and arthritis. But heart disease is the number one killer of women. It’s deadlier than all cancers combined, and it’s preventable,” said Klemes.
The survey also showed that women did not know risk factors for cancer, or even that the deadliest cancer in women is lung cancer.
Klemes says women should not hesitate to ask their doctors about these health risks.
“Over 90 percent in the MDVIP survey said their primary care doctor was very important to their health,” she said. “But most haven’t gotten their screenings done. Only one in three felt comfortable talking about serious issues like mental health, sexual functioning, incontinence.”
Klemes says primary care physicians can be the first step to getting answers, but they need to partner with patients and take time to address issues they may be having.
“You need to have a doctor who has the time to work with you. We have many of the VIP dogs in the Memphis area, and they can partner they can screen for the diseases that you need to worry about and work with you to make a plan to get you healthier,” said Klemes.
