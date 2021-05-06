Three suspects arrested in fatal double shooting in Arlington

By Olivia Gunn | May 6, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 9:20 PM

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people have been arrested in a deadly 2020 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Arlington.

18-year-old Anterion Springfield, 20-year-old Montre Jeter, and 27-year-old Delmarc Hollingsworth face felony charges in the shooting that left one person injured and claimed the life of 19-year-old Anthony Grayson.

The shooting happened December 7 at McDonald’s on Highway 70.

The suspects are charged with the following:

  • Second degree murder
  • Reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon
  • Employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony
  • Possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell

Additionally, Hollingsworth is charged with convicted felon in possession of firearm and tampering with evidence.

