Three suspects arrested in fatal double shooting in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people have been arrested in a deadly 2020 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Arlington.
18-year-old Anterion Springfield, 20-year-old Montre Jeter, and 27-year-old Delmarc Hollingsworth face felony charges in the shooting that left one person injured and claimed the life of 19-year-old Anthony Grayson.
The shooting happened December 7 at McDonald’s on Highway 70.
The suspects are charged with the following:
- Second degree murder
- Reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon
- Employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell
Additionally, Hollingsworth is charged with convicted felon in possession of firearm and tampering with evidence.
