West Memphis opens Fire Station No. 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis Arkansas hosted a grand opening for its new fire station.
Now, the city has two stations with the new location at 250 N. College Blvd.
The all-new fire station was designed and built in partnership with The P3 Group and CORE Construction, Inc., the number 2 Public Safety Builder according to ENR Magazine.
The new fire station features a fitness center, larger living space, including the latest technology and equipment for firefighters, especially to handle cleanup and decontamination of firefighters and their gear to reduce the impact of carcinogens at fire scenes, the release stated.
The ceremony also included the official welcoming of Engine No. 7, a brand new Pierce Mfg. Enforcer Pumper.
