Whataburger to open new location in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Whataburger, a Texas-based burger joint is expanding its territory to the Mid-South.
Southaven’s Mayor, Musselwhite made the announcement Thursday evening.
“Our city is experiencing tremendous economic success with a healthy mix of new industrial, retail/service, medical professional, office, and mixed-use developments right now,” he said in a statement. “We have several hundred million dollars in new developments pending right now, but nothing makes our people happier than their favorite restaurant.”
The new Whataburger location is being built in replace of the old TGI Fridays building on Goodman Rd.
The restaurant is expected to start taking orders in late 2021.
