WMC wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for reporting on excessive force complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 is the recipient of a 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Continuous Coverage.
Awarded by the Radio Television Digital News Association, these are among the most prestigious awards in broadcast and digital news.
RTDNA awarded WMC Action News 5 for our investigative reporting on excessive force complaints within the Memphis Police Department. The series featured reporting by Jessica Jaglois and photography by Mike Moore.
WMC is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.
Starting with police worn body camera that led to one officer’s resignation, WMC spent months combing through thousands of pages of excessive force complaints against Memphis police. Following our first story, we spoke with the father of the victim about the impact it had on his son. From our digging, we uncovered that of the more than 125 complaints only two cases were sent to the District Attorney General for criminal review, even when excessive force had been determined.
Click the links below or watch the stories in the playlist at the bottom of this story:
