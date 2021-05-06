Your First Alert to a chilly night and our next round of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Storms have moved out of the area this evening allowing cool dry air to filter into the Mid-South, but it won’t be long before clouds return and more rain and storms move into the area that will have the potential to impact Mother’s Day plans.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a light west wind and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Mother’s Day will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs only in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day, high temperatures remaining in the upper 60s and lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
