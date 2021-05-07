Afternoon sunshine will give way to late weekend storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny with highs in the low 70s this afternoon. Winds will be west at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s with increasing clouds. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will warm up with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. A brief shower is possible. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and windy with lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and storms will be likely by Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, which may impact Mother’s Day plans for the evening. Highs will reach the mid 70s with windy conditions at times.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers are possible Monday through Wednesday, but some areas may stay dry. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
