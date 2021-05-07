Best Life: Turning quarantine clutter into cash

Experts estimate COVID-19 related online shopping resulted in an additional 174.87 billion dollars in E-commerce revenue in 2020! But if you bought too much you can easily sell it. Amazon charges 99 cents for every item sold in addition to a referral fee that ranges from eight to 20 percent of the item’s price. e-Bay allows you to auction your items or charge a flat rate. You pay e-Bay ten percent of the item’s price including shipping, but not taxes. Bonanza charges you three-point-five percent of your product’s price plus the shipping price above ten dollars. And Facebook marketplace is a free platform that caters to local buyers and sellers. If you’re unfamiliar with the company check the better business bureau accreditation before listing. Make sure the item you’re selling is the focal point of your photos. Spell out everything in the description, including the brand and any defects. And price it slightly lower if you want it to sell quickly.