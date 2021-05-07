Bluff City Fair back May 14 - 23 with COVID-19 precautions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City Fair is back this year and planning loads of entertainment, but there are COVID-19 guidelines in place for attendees.
- Masks mandatory at ALL TIMES at the Fair. (you can remove mask to eat while seated in designated eating areas)
- Temperature checks administered at entrance to all patrons.
- If you have had COVID-19 in the past 30 days, you will need to provide clear test results from the past 72 hours.
- If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please DO NOT ATTEND. Consult your physician
- MUST maintain social distancing with your party from other attendees! (this will be strictly enforced)
- Abide by ALL 6 feet marking dividers at the lines for rides and concessions. (this will be strictly enforced)
The Bluff City Fair is May 14 through 23 at the Fairgrounds at Tiger Lane. All youth attendees must be accompanied by an adult.
The fair was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Expect various attractions and shows, live music, favorite fair foods, carnival rides and more.
