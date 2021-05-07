Clouds move in tonight and your First Alert to the threat of Mother’s Day storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure make for a nice and dry end to the week, but an approaching cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed a SLIGHT Risk of storms over much of the Mid-South for Sunday.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower, a light southwest wind, and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with a southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.
MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
