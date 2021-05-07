Counterfeit shipment of Gucci and Chanel seized at port of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding consumers to beware of counterfeit goods while shopping for Mother’s Day.
Customs and Border Protection officers seized 550 pairs of earrings that bore the trademarks owned by Chanel and Gucci at the port of Memphis April 21. The earrings were determined to be counterfeit.
The retail price of authentic Chanel and Gucci earrings of similar style is between $250 and $1,700.
The shipment came from the United Arab Emirates and was en route to Georgia. The shipment was listed as gift bracelets and necklaces.
Counterfeit goods pose potential health and safety hazards and are often of inferior quality with peeling labels, low-quality ink, and printing errors on the packaging.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.